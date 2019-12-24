Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment for 1767 posts, 12th pass can apply

Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment: Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment: Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the post of Amin in the Department of Revenue and Land Reform. Interested candidates can apply at its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The application process will be open till January 22. A total of 1767 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) on February 15 and 16. Candidates will also get assessed on work experience. A total of 25 marks will be allotted to work experience, wherein, five marks will be given to the experience of one year, as per the official website.

Read| RBI Assistant recruitment for 926 posts: Check how to apply, eligibility, pay scale

Bihar BCECEB Amin Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: There is no upper limit to apply for the post, however, the candidates must have obtained at least 18 years of age.

Education: Candidates should have at least class 12 or equivalent level of education.

Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online portal of Amin link’ and the click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Register using personal details and verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Read| DRDO recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 1817 Multi Tasking Staff posts, check details

Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200, however, those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 100.

Bihar BCECEB Amin recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2000

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd