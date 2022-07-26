BHU to release UPSC CSE coaching admit card tomorrow

Updated: July 26, 2022 4:56:17 pm
The Banaras Hindu University’s Ambedkar Centre of Excellence will be conducting an entrance exam for admission to free Union Public Services Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) coaching. The entrance exam will be held on August 7. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards for this entrance exam from the official BHU website — bhu.ac.in.
This year, the entrance exam will be conducted between 9 am and 11.30 am this year at Mahila Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Science, BHU. The institute will release the admit cards tomorrow, i.e. July 27 at the official BHU website — bhu.ac.in.
Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, #BHU, shall hold on 7th August, 2022, entrance test for admission to free coaching for the Civil Services (Prelims and Mains) Examinations 2023 to the students from Scheduled Caste category. The test will take place from 9.00 am to 11.30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Rd465W83f3
— BHU Official (@bhupro) July 25, 2022
“Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence, #BHU, shall hold on 7th August, 2022, entrance test for admission to free coaching for the Civil Services (Prelims and Mains) Examinations 2023 to the students from Scheduled Caste category,” the university tweeted.
This coaching is being organised for students who belong to the Scheduled Caste and are preparing for the UPSC CSE exam. BHU will provide well-equipped classrooms for selected candidates who will be given coaching for the UPSC CSE exam for no charge. Some seats will also be reserved for female candidates.
“The scheme is aimed to establish Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence in 31 central universities, one from every state, Union Territory of India. Through the scheme, the Centre shall empower Scheduled Caste students in competitive exams by providing the best and free coaching facilities,” the official website reads.
