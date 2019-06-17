BHU faculty recruitment 2019: Apply for 350 jobs, salary up to Rs 2 lakh

BHU faculty recruitment 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi has invited applications for recruitment at the post of assistant professor. As many as 350 jobs are on the offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, bhu.ac.in before June 25, 5 pm, however, candidates can download the application form along with enclosures till June 29.

BHU faculty recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhu.ac.in

Step 2: In the main tab, click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘apply for the post of assistant professor..’

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details click ‘sign-up’

Step 5: Use registration id to log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Candidates will have to submit the form along with the enclosures to ‘Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (U.P.)’.

BHU faculty recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to reserved category are exempted from paying any fee.

BHU faculty recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of assistant professor, candidates will get a salary in the band of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. For the post of assistant professor, candidates will get a salary between Rs 57,700 and Rs 1,82,400.

