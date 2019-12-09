BHEL recruitment through interview: Salary up to Rs 66,000; diploma holders can apply too

BHEL recruitment: Apply at bhel.in. (Representational Image) BHEL recruitment: Apply at bhel.in. (Representational Image)

BHEL recruitment: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the post of engineer and supervisor in the civil engineering domain. A total of 23 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Candidates will be hired for a two-year contract. Interested can apply at the official website, careers.bhel.in by December 21, 8 pm.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis on an interview. In case, the number of applications exceeds 1:10 ration (with respect to posts), a merit list based on marks obtained in education qualification will be created. Only selected candidates based on the list will be called for the personal interview.

BHEL recruitment: How to apply

Candidates also need to send the hard-copy of their online form along with experience and education qualification certificates to ‘AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P.B. No 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru – 560026’. The last date to submit the application form by post is December 31. Applicants will also have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 online and receipt of the payment should be sent along with other documents. Reserved category candidates and those in the PwD category are exempted from paying any fee.

BHEL recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 23

Engineer-civil – 3

Supervisor-civil – 20

BHEL recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having a full-time diploma in civil discipline with at least 60 per cent marks can apply for the post of a supervisor while for the post of an engineer, a graduate-level degree in civil is required. The minimum marks obtained in both should be 6- per cent, however, for candidates belonging to reserved categories, minimum marks are 55 per cent.

Work experience: For the post of engineers applicants need to have two years of work experience while for the post of a supervisor, those with one year of experience can also apply.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 33 years. Age of the applicants will be calculated as on December 1, 2019.

BHEL recruitment: Salary

Those selected for the post fo supervisors will get a monthly salary of Rs 36,850 while for the post of engineers, the salary will be Rs 66,000 per month. For both the posts, a reimbursement of premium medi-claim policy up to Rs 2 lakh will be awarded.

