BHEL recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 229 posts; check eligibility criteria, pay scale

BHEL recruitment 2020: The application process for the Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) apprentice positions concludes on Friday, April 3. The candidates can apply through the website- bhelbpl.co.in. As many as 229 vacancies advertised by the BHEL. The registration process begins from March 13, 2020.

Candidates need to register online to submit their application form. After submission, a copy of online acknowledgement slip along with self-attested copies of required documents should be sent through the ordinary post. The address is, ‘Post Box No-35, Post office, Piplani, BHEL Bhopal – 462022 (MP)’. Candidates need to write “application for GGT/Diploma Apprentices 2019-20” on the envelope.

BHEL recruitment 2020: Documents required

— Proof of date of birth or high school mark sheet/certificate

— Documents in support of Technical qualification including all semester marksheets of B.E./ B.Tech/Diploma and Degree certificates

— Madhya Pradesh domicile certificate

— Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC) or self-undertaking for OBC non-creamy layer for candidates belonging to reserved category

— Disability certificate from district medical board in case of PwD candidates

— Copy of medical token for wards (son/daughter/spouse) of BHEL Employee (serving/ retired/ deceased)

— Medical token/ESI card in case of BHEL Society worker wards

— Copy of registration slip showing enrollment/registration number generated after successful.

BHEL recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree (B.E/ B.Tech.) in engineering for graduate apprentice jobs in the relevant branch with minimum aggregate marks of 70 per cent for candidates belonging to general and OBC category and 60 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates.

Candidates applying for jobs in the technician category should have a diploma in engineering or office management. Degree or diploma acquired from distance or correspondence education system is not eligible for the apprenticeship. There will be relaxation in minimum marks for wards of BHEL Employees (son/daughter/spouse).

Candidates who have passed B.E./B.Tech./ Diploma before June 2016 are not eligible for Apprentice training. Candidates having one-year post-qualification work experience or had undergone apprentices training for one year or more are not eligible to apply.

BHEL recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – bhelbpl.co.in

Step 2: On the home page click ‘Jobs and career’ in the main tab

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘engagement of graduate and diploma apprentice’ under the current openings sidebar

Step 4: Click on the Apply button under ‘new applicants’ category

BHEL recruitment 2020: Pay scale

According to the official notification, graduate apprentices will get a monthly remuneration worth Rs 6000 and the technician apprentices will get remuneration worth Rs 4000 per month.

