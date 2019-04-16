BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply for 145 Executive, Engineer trainee vacancies

BHEL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has released an official notification inviting applications from diploma holders and graduates on its official website – bhelbpl.co.in.

As many as 145 vacancies advertised by the BHEL. The online application process was started on April 16, and the candidates can apply online till May 6, 2019.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Vacancies: 145

BHEL recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree (B.E/ B.Tech.) in engineering for graduate apprentice jobs in the relevant branch with minimum aggregate marks of 70 per cent for candidates belonging to general and OBC category and 60 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates.

Candidates applying for jobs in the technician category should have a diploma in engineering or office management. Degree or diploma acquired from distance or correspondence education system is not eligible for the apprenticeship. There will be relaxation in minimum marks for wards of BHEL Employees (son/daughter/spouse).

Candidates who have passed B.E./B.Tech./ Diploma before June 2016 are not eligible for Apprentice training. Candidates having one-year post-qualification work experience or had undergone apprentices training for one year or more are not eligible to apply.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Pay scale

According to the official notification, graduate apprentices will get a monthly remuneration worth Rs 6000 and the technician apprentices will get remuneration worth Rs 4000 per month.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: April 16

Last date to apply online: May 6, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website- bhelbpl.co.in on or before May 6, 2019.

