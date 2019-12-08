BHEL recruitment 2019: Applications invited for Project Engineers/Supervisors posts, check details here

The total number of vacant posts are 23 and selected candidates will be engaged for a period of two years. (Representational Image) The total number of vacant posts are 23 and selected candidates will be engaged for a period of two years. (Representational Image)

BHEL recruitment 2019: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Project Engineers (BE/BTech) and Project Supervisors (Diploma Holders) in Civil discipline. The total number of vacant posts are 23 and selected candidates will be engaged for a period of two years. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.

The number of vacancies for civil engineer is 3 and the number of vacancies for civil supervisor is 20. The online application process has started on December 2, 2019 and will close on December 21, 2019. The last date for receipt of hard copy of online submitted applications is December 26, 2019.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Interested candidates should not be more than 33 years of age. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Academic qualification: For project engineers, the candidates should have full-time BE/B.Tech in civil discipline with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate. For project supervisor, the candidates should have a full-time diploma in civil discipline with at least 60 per cent marks for all years/semesters from recognised University/ Institution.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Application fee

Interested candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.bhel.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment of Project engineers/Diploma holders’

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply online’

Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for further reference.

After the candidates submit the applications, they must take a print out of the application format and send it along with fee receipt to “AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560026” by December 26, 2019.

