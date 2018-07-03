BHEL recruitment 2018: Engineers, Supervisors wanted, salary over Rs 56,000

BHEL Recruitment 2018: The application submission began yesterday on July 2. The application submission began yesterday on July 2.

BHEL Recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of project engineers/diploma holders in engineering on fixed tenure basis. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website, www.bheledn.com. The application submission began yesterday on July 2 and the last date to apply for the same is July 21. The last date for receiving the hard copy of online submitted applications is July 26.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 74

Designation

Electronics Division – SPV sites spread across the country

1) Engineer Electrical/Civil/Mechanical: 17

2) Supervisor Electrical/Civil/Mechanical: 34

Industrial Systems Group – project Sites

1) Engineer Electrical/Civil/Mechanical: 23

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Project Engineers: The aspirant should have pursued BE/B Tech in the field of electrical/electronics/ telecommunication/instrumentation/civil/mechanical with at least 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST) in aggregate of all the years/semesters from recognised university/institution.

Supervisor: The aspirant should be holding diploma in the field of electrical/electronics/ telecommunication/instrumentation/mechanical/civil with at least 60 per cent marks (50 per centfor SC/ST) in aggregate of all the years/semesters from recognised university/institution.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 33 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Engineer: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,580.

Supervisor: The selected candidate will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,180.

Selection process

A personal interview will be conducted if the number of eligible applicants for a post is in the ratio of up to 1:10 to the number of vacancies. Those short listed will be individually informed through e-mail (provided in the application form).

How to apply

Those interested in applying should submit application at the official website, www.bheledn.com. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 will have to be paid online through SBI collect. After submitting the online application, one is required to print the application format which will have the unique acknowledgement number and send it along with fee receipt to, “AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru 560026” latest by July 26.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd