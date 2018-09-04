BHEL recruitment 2018: Apply for 529 posts at bheltry.co.in, application process ends September 13

BHEL recruitment 2018: There are 529 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online till September 13 through the official website, bheltry.co.in BHEL recruitment 2018: There are 529 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online till September 13 through the official website, bheltry.co.in

BHEL recruitment 2018: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, other vacancies. There are 529 vacancies, and the candidates can apply online till September 13 through the official website, bheltry.co.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 529

Post wise vacancy details:

Fitter: 210

Welder (G&E): 115

Turner: 28

Machinist: 28

Electrician: 40

Mechanic Motor Vehicle: 15

Diesel Mechanic: 15

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 15

Programme and System Administration Assistant: 40

Carpenter: 10

Plumber: 10

MLT Pathology: 3

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Fitter: The candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects with two years of training in ITI.

Welder (G&E): The candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with one year training ITI

Turner: The candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI

Machinist: The candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI in the trade of Machinist.

For post wise details on educational qualification, please check the official notification, http://www.bheltry.co.in.

Pay scale:

Fitter: The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 11,129 per month.

Welder: The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 9892 per month

Turner: The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs 11,129 per month.

For details on post wise pay scale, please check the official notification.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 27 years as on September 13, 2018. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as mentioned in the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, bheltry.co.in on or before September 13.

BHEL recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: August 29

Closing date of online application: September 13

Publication of shortlisted candidates list: September 17

Expected certification verification period: September 24 onwards

Publication of final selection list: October 9

Expected joining date: October 15.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd