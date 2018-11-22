Bengaluru highest paying city, hardware and networking top paying job: study

Bengaluru region pays the highest salaries in India, according to latest study by LinkedIn – the professional networking site. Bengaluru has surpassed the financial capital of the country – Mumbai which is the second highest paying region followed by Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Noida and Delhi). Hyderabad and Chennai were the fourth and fifth biggest payers respectively, as per the report.

Based on the data collected from over 53 million users in India, LinkedIn launched the latest report based on data collected by LinkedIn Salary. In terms of professions, hardware and networking was the most paying profession followed by software and IT services, consumer goods and healthcare. Here is the list of top 10 highest paying industries –

Rank Top 10 Highest Paid Industries #1 Hardware & Networking #2 Software & IT Services #3 Consumer Goods #4 Health Care #5 Finance #6 Corporate Services #7 Construction #8 Manufacturing #9 Real Estate #10 Media & Communications

While the report is based on last two months’ data, however, the users will be able to access the salary landscape in their profession and region on LinkedIn under the new feature LinkedIn Salary which is now available in India. Details including bonus and equity data for specific job titles along with the different factors that impact pay such as years of experience, industry, company size, location, and education level etc will be available to the user.

Ajay Dutta, Head of Product – India, LinkedIn said, “In India’s competitive jobs market, LinkedIn Salary will help create salary transparency and empower our members with reliable data on what companies are paying, what kind of compensation packages to expect, and how salaries vary as per industries and educational qualifications. This will help professionals, including students and career starters, negotiate better salaries and optimise their earning potential.”