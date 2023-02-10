scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Calcutta High Court orders WBBSE to cancel jobs of 1,911 illegally recruited staff

The order came after the court found that the 1,911 candidates had got the recommendation owing to manipulation of their OMR sheets for the recruitment examination in 2016 for Group D employees.

The Calcutta high court directed WBBSE TO CANCEL cancel jobs 1,911 jobs.Employees names were recommended by the School Service Commission to WBBSE. (Image Source: Calcutta High Court website/ Representative image)
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday was directed by the Calcutta High Court to cancel jobs of 1,911 Group D employees. These employees were illegally appointed in state government-sponsored and-aided schools as a result of  the manipulation of their recruitment examination results.

The order came after the court found that the 1,911 candidates had got the recommendation owing to manipulation of their OMR sheets for the recruitment examination in 2016 for Group D employees.

Their names were recommended by the School Service Commission to WBBSE.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the WBBSE to cancel the appointment of the 1,911 candidates, whose names had been wrongly recommended by the SSC.

The court also directed Subires Bhattacharya, who was the chairman of the SSC at the time of publication of results for the 2016 examinations, to disclose the names of persons who asked to manipulate the results.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 17:00 IST
