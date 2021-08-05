BEL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 511 trainee and project engineer posts

The last date to apply for the vacant posts is August 15, 2021 on bel-india.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of 511 trainee and project engineer posts in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Punjab.

The organisation is inviting online applications from the candidates who are domiciles of the state. The last date for application form submission is 15 August 2021. The total number of posts for trainee engineers is 308 while there are 308 vacant posts for project engineers.

Applicants need to have completed four-year full-time BE/BTech course from a reputed institute/university in the engineering disciplines of electronics/electronics & communication/electronics & telecommunication/telecommunication/communication/ mechanical/electrical/electrical & electronics to be eligible to apply.

A merit list will be prepared, based on the aggregate percentage obtained in BE/BTech and work experience. 75 per cent marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in undergraduate degree, 10 per cent marks will be allotted for relevant work experience.

Project Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of 2 years, which may be extended for another 2 years (up to a maximum of 4 years) based on project requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000 per month for the 1st year and Rs 40,000 for the 2nd year.

Trainee Engineers will be engaged for an initial period of 1 year, which is extendable for another 2 years (up to a maximum of 3 years) based on project requirement and individual performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month for the 1st year and in the event of an extension of the contract, the remuneration shall be Rs 28,000 for 2nd year and Rs 31,000 for the 3rd year.