BEL recruitment 2019: 12th pass can apply for 150 jobs

BEL recruitment 2019: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under Ministry of Defence has invited applications for apprenticeship posts at its official website, bel-india.in. A total of 150 vacancies are on offer for one-year apprenticeship training. Candidates will have to clear a written exam to be eligible for the job. Selected candidates will be posted at BEL Ghaziabad.
Candidates can apply from April 22, 2019 at bel-india.in or apprenticeship.gov.in.
BEL recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates should have cleared an ITI diploma
Age: The upper age limit to apply for the jobs is 28 years as on April 30, 2109. Age relaxation of five years for SC/ST/PwD and three years for OBC candidates is applicable.
BEL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
BEL recruitment 2019: Documents required
Aadhaar card
Qualifying degree/ certificate
Passport size photograph
Bank account details
valid email id and phone number
BEL recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, bel-india.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recruitment advertisement’ under ‘careers’
Step 3: A pop-up box will appear, read instructions, checkbox and submit
Step 4: Click on ‘application form’
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: Click on ‘register’
Step 7: Register with basic information
Step 8: Log-in using registration id
Step 9: Fill form, upload documents
Step 10: Make payment
Alternatively, candidates can also apply at apprenticeship.gov.in.
BEL recruitment 2019: Salary
For the post of the welder and COPA candidates will get a salary of Rs 6754 while for rest of the posts candidates will get Rs 7591.
