BEL recruitment 2019: 12th pass can apply for 150 jobs

BEL recruitment 2019: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under Ministry of Defence has invited applications for apprenticeship posts at its official website, bel-india.in. A total of 150 vacancies are on offer for one-year apprenticeship training. Candidates will have to clear a written exam to be eligible for the job. Selected candidates will be posted at BEL Ghaziabad.

Advertising

Candidates can apply from April 22, 2019 at bel-india.in or apprenticeship.gov.in.

BEL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have cleared an ITI diploma

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the jobs is 28 years as on April 30, 2109. Age relaxation of five years for SC/ST/PwD and three years for OBC candidates is applicable.

BEL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Advertising

BEL recruitment 2019: Documents required

Aadhaar card

Qualifying degree/ certificate

Passport size photograph

Bank account details

valid email id and phone number

BEL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bel-india.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recruitment advertisement’ under ‘careers’

Step 3: A pop-up box will appear, read instructions, checkbox and submit

Step 4: Click on ‘application form’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Click on ‘register’

Step 7: Register with basic information

Step 8: Log-in using registration id

Step 9: Fill form, upload documents

Step 10: Make payment

Alternatively, candidates can also apply at apprenticeship.gov.in.

BEL recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of the welder and COPA candidates will get a salary of Rs 6754 while for rest of the posts candidates will get Rs 7591.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.