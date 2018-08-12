BEL recruitment 2018: Salary upto Rs 1.6 lakh, apply at bghr-recruitment.com

BEL recruitment 2018: There are 25 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 1.6 lakh BEL recruitment 2018: There are 25 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 1.6 lakh

BEL recruitment 2018: Bharat Electronics Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Engineer, Deputy Engineer. There are 25 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 1.6 lakh. The online window, bghr-recruitment.com for the application process will be closed on August 25.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 25

Name of the post:

Post wise vacancy details:

Senior Engineer (ES01): 3

Senior Engineer (ES02): 1

Senior Engineer (ES03): 2

Deputy Engineer (Civil) (ES04): 1

Deputy Engineer (Electrical, ES05): 1

Senior Engineer (Computer Science): 2

Senior Engineer (Computer Science/ Electronics with CCNA): 1

Senior Engineer (Electronics): 1

Deputy Engineer (Electronics): 6

Deputy Engineer (Computer Science): 5

Deputy Engineer (Computer Science/ Electronics with CCNA): 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should possess BE/ B.Tech/ AMIE in relevant disciplines.

Age limit:

Senior Engineer (ESOI/ ESO2/ ES03/ Computer Science/ Electronics): The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 32 years.

Deputy Engineer (ES04/ ES05): The age of the candidats should not cross 26 years.

Deputy Engineer (Electronics/ Computer Science): The maximum age of the candidates cannot exceed 27 years.

Deputy Engineer (Computer Science/ Electronics with CCNA): The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years.

Pay scale:

Senior Engineer: The candidates’ salary will be between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 with other allowances.

Deputy Engineer: The candidates’ salary will be between Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 with other allowances.

Selection Criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in written examination and interview.

Important date:

Last date to submit online application: August 25, 2018

How to apply:

The candidates have to submit their filled application form to these address

Bangalore

DGM HR (ES&C-D&E), Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore- 560013

Ghaziabad

Deputy General Manager (HR&A), Bharat Electronics Limited, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad – 201010.

