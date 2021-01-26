BEL engineers recruitment 2020: Graduates can apply for 26 posts, salary up to Rs 60,000

BEL engineer recruitment 2020: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of engineer. A total of 26 posts are on offer. The candidates can apply at bel-india.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 18. Candidates will be selected on a contractual basis. While the applications can be filled online, duly filled applications complete in all respect may be sent through post to Dy General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E.Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana on or before February 18.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on marks obtained in their academics as well as the work experience. Of the total criteria, 75 per cent weightage will be given to the graduation score while 10 marks or 10 per cent will be given to relevant experience. For the remaining 15 marks, candidates will have to pass a video-based interview. Provisional appointment order will be issued to the selected candidates by email.

BEL engineer recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have at least a graduate-level degree in engineering and related field.

Read | Hiring in UPSC, NTA, Railways: List of govt jobs to apply this week

Work Experience: Applicants should have a minimum of two years of post-qualification relevant industry experience is mandatory to apply for the post of project engineer-I.

BEL engineer recruitment 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

BEL engineer recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates will be hired initially for a period of two years which may be extended up to a maximum of four years. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000, and Rs 50,000 per month for the first, second, third, and fourth year of the contract respectively. In addition to the remuneration, a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 per year will be paid towards expenses like medical insurance premium, attire allowance, stitching charges, footwear allowance etc.