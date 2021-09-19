Before Rajasthan PTET result 2021 is declared, here’s all you need to know about next procedure

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: The results of Rajasthan PTET exam 2021 are likely to be declared soon. The candidates who had appeared in the examination will be able to check the results through the official website — ptetraj2021.com. The TET exam was held on September 8, after it was postponed on several occasions following the COVID-19 situations.

A total of 4.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam in the hope of getting admission into a 4-year BA / BSc BEd course or 2-year BEd course. The official answer key of PTET is usually not released. However, if it is released this year then candidates can download it from ptetraj2021.com.

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptetraj2021.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download PTET result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using the registration number

Step 5: The PTET result will appear, download and if needed, take a printout

After the declaration of the result, online counselling will be conducted. The allotment of teacher education institutes in the state shall be made through online counselling only.

Rajasthan PTET counselling includes the process like registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling and seat allotment. The seat allotment shall be done after considering the candidate’s merit, faculty, category, teaching subjects, choices of colleges filled etc.