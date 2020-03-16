BECIL recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 4,000 posts; check selection process, pay scale, details

BECIL recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply at becil.com BECIL recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply at becil.com

BECIL recruitment 2020: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL) invited applications for skilled and unskilled posts at its website, becil.com. A total of 4,000 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The candidates can apply through the website- becil.com on or before March 20, 2020.

The eligibility criteria varies depending upon the job roles. Candidates with education level class 8 can apply for the posts.

BECIL recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: For unskilled jobs, candidates having education qualification up to class 8 can apply. For skilled jobs, candidates should have an ITI certificate.

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for the posts. The upper age limit for skilled jobs is 45 while for unskilled it is 55 years.

BECIL recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the homepage, click on becil.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘careers’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘registration form’

Step 5: A from will appear, download.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee while for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 250.

Pay scale: Skilled candidates will get Rs 9,381 as monthly salary while unskilled ones will get Rs 7,613 per month.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- becil.com on or before March 20, 2020.

