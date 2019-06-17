BECIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 278 posts released, how to apply

BECIL recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications for 278 various vacancies. The vacancies are available for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Lab Attendant, Mali, House Keeping Staff etc.

Interested can apply at the official website, becil.com. The forms are available online and the last date to apply is June 30, 2019.

BECIL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the homepage, click on becil.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘careers’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘registration form’

Step 5: A from will appear, download

Candidates need to send the duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational and/or experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN card, aadhar card and non-refundable registration fee addressed to ‘Shri Awadhesh Pandit, Dy. General Manager (F&A), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida- 201307 Uttar Pradesh.’

BECIL recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500; for reserved category candidates, a fee of Rs 250 will be applicable.

