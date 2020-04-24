BCCL recruitment: Apply for 59 posts for retired and fresh medical professionals

Contractual jobs for fresh and retired doctors at BCCL (Reprsentational image) Contractual jobs for fresh and retired doctors at BCCL (Reprsentational image)

BCCL Recruitment: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has invited applications from both retired as well as fresh medical professionals on a contract basis. The fresh graduates will be hired as general medial consultants while the retired ones will be hired as medical specialist consultants at BCCL.

Interested can apply at the official website, bcclweb.in on or before May 6. Candidates will be hired on a contract basis for a period of one year, which can be extended for another year depending upon performance.

BCCL Recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 59

Medical specialists – 40

General medical consultant – 19

Interested candidates need to send their application forms to the office of general manager, BCCL, Koyla Bhawan along with relevant documents through email at gmee.bccl@coalindia.in or through the post.

The BCCL has also invited applications for 10 retired doctors for engagement on a temporary contract basis for a period of two months, extendable for one more month. This job is to work to combat coronavirus.

About BCCL

BCCL is a PSU engaged in mining of coal and allied activities. BCCL was incorporated in 1972 to operate coking coal mines. BCCL claims to meet almost 50 per cent of the total prime coking coal requirement of the integrated steel sector.

