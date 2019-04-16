BARC Scientific Officer OCES/ DGFS results declared, how to check

BARC Scientific Officer OCES/ DGFS results 2019: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the results for orientation course for Engineering Graduates and Science (OCES) 2019 examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- barconlineexam.in.

The examination was conducted for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer.

BARC OCES results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website barconlineexam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download results for ‘OCES/ DGFS 2019 exam’

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A trainee scientific officer (TSO) is required to score a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks on completion of the training programme in order to pass the course. They will then be posted as scientific officers in one of the following DAE units: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Kolkata, Heavy Water Board (HWB), Mumbai, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Mumbai, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Mumbai, Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), Kalpakkam, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration & Research (AMD), Hyderabad and Directorate of Construction , Services & Estate Management (DCSEM) Mumbai.

