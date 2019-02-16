BARC Scientific Officer OCES/ DGFS admit card released, check direct link

Toggle Menu
BARC Scientific Officer (OCES/ DGFS) admit card 2019: The admit card is available to download at the official website barconlineexam.in. The examination will be conducted for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer

BARC Scientific Officer (OCES/ DGFS) admit card 2019: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the admit card for orientation course for Engineering Graduates and Science (OCES) 2019 examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- barconlineexam.in.

The examination will be conducted for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer.

BARC OCES admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website barconlineexam.in 

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card for ‘OCES/ DGFS 2019 exam’

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A trainee scientific officer (TSO) is required to score a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks on completion of the training programme in order to pass the course. They will then be posted as scientific officers in one of the following DAE units: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), Kolkata, Heavy Water Board (HWB), Mumbai, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad, Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Mumbai, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Mumbai, Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), Kalpakkam, Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration & Research (AMD), Hyderabad and Directorate of Construction , Services & Estate Management (DCSEM) Mumbai.

