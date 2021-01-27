BARC recruitment 2020: Apply for 63 posts, salary up to Rs 78,800

BARC recruitment 2020: The Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for various posts for Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RAMRC), Kolkata, and BARC, Mumbai. A total of 63 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — barc.gov.in.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by an advanced exam and a personal interview. The Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting a screening test of the eligible candidates.

BARC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: The minimum level of education varies for all posts from class 12 to the master’s degree. Candidates need to check their specific post requirements before filing the application.

Read | BEL engineers recruitment 2020: Graduates can apply for 26 posts, salary up to Rs 60,000

Age: For direct recruitments, applicants should be at least 18 years of age, and for stipendiary trainee posts, applicants should be at least 19 years. The upper age is capped at 50 years for direct recruitment while for the stipendiary trainee, the upper age is not decided.

BARC recruitment 2020: Stipend

For category-I stipendiary trainee posts, candidates will get a pay of Rs 16000 and Rs 18000 for the second year. For the category-II posts, the salary for the first year will be Rs 10,500 and for the second year will be Rs 12,500. For direct recruitment, salary varies from Rs 21,700 to Rs 78,800 based on the post.

BARC recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The written test of one-hour duration will be conducted and will comprise of 40 multiple-choice questions. Screening examinations to be held to shortlist candidates. The format of the screening examinations will be common for all trades. It will have 20 questions each from mathematics and science and 10 from general awareness, To pass, candidates need to get 40 per cent marks; for the reserved category, the passing marks are 30 per cent.

Read | Hiring in UPSC, NTA, Railways: List of govt jobs to apply this week

The test will comprise 50 MCQs of two-hour duration. Candidates need to score 30 per cent marks to qualify, for the reserved category the passing marks are 20 per cent.