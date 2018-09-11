BARC recruitment 2018: Apply for group A, B (gazetted/ non-gazetted) posts, check salary details

BARC recruitment 2018: The registration for the same will begin from September 14. BARC recruitment 2018: The registration for the same will begin from September 14.

BARC recruitment 2018: The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is looking for aspirants who might be interested in applying for Group ‘A’ gazetted and Group ‘B’ non-gazetted posts. The registration for the same will begin from September 14 and will conclude on October 10. Female aspirants are encouraged to apply. The selection will be done on the basis of a screening test/ interview/ skill test/ written test.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 17

Designation

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Dental Surgeon – Prosthodontics): 1

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Radiology): 2

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (General Surgery): 1

Nurse/ A: 8

Scientific Assistant/ B (Radiography): 5

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Dental Surgeon – Prosthodontics): The aspirant should have pursued M.D.S (Prosthodontics) from a recognised university.

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Radiology): The aspirant should have pursued M.D/ DNB or equivalent in radio-diagnosis from a recognised university

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (General Surgery): The aspirant should have pursued MS/ DNB in general surgery from the recognised university.

Nurse: The aspirant should have passed class 12 and should have pursued diploma in nursing and midwifery (three years course). Valid registration as a nurse from central/ state

nursing council in India is required or B.Sc (nursing) or nursing ‘A’ certificate with three years

experience in hospital or nursing assistant class III and above from armed forces.

Scientific Assistant: The aspirant should have pursued B.Sc (radiography) with minimum 60 percent

marks or B.Sc with minimum 50 per cent marks plus one year diploma in radiography.

Age limit:

Medical/ Scientific Officer: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 40 years.

Nurse/ Scientific Assistant: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 30 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Medical/ Scientific Officer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700.

Nurse/ A: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 44,900.

Scientific Assistant/ B (Radiography): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website, barc.gov.in. Those selected will initially be posted at Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.

