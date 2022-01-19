BARC invites applications for Group A officer posts through GATE scores

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has started a drive for the recruitment of scientific officers. The centre has opened the application process for the Group A posts from January 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply at the official BARC website- barconlineexam.in till February 11, 2022.

Selections will be done through a two-step process. The first stage is the screening process. Selection in the first stage will be done through two alternative ways; an online exam that will be conducted in April, 2022 and/or the GATE- 2021 or GATE- 2022 score of the candidate. Shortlisted candidates from the first stage will qualify for the selection interview, that is the second stage.

At the time of application, candidates can choose any one or both of the above screening options. But since the cutoff GATE scores for selection to the interview stage will be finalised only after the conclusion of the online examination, candidates are advised to maximise their chance of being screened in to the selection interview by availing both the screening channels, that is; GATE score as well as online examination. Shortlisted candidates from the first stage will appear for the second stage- that is, the selection interview.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have BE or BTech or BSc (Engineering) or 5-year Integrated MTech, with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in one of the nine engineering disciplines. Candidates should be below 26 years of age for the general category, 29 years of age for OBC category and 31 years of age for SC/ST category, as on August 1, 2022, to be eligible to apply for the posts.

BARC recruitment drive 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BARC- barconlineexam.in

Step 2: Using the ‘Apply Online’ link, candidates must register.

Step 3: Once registered, account of the candidate must be activated

Step 4: Once activated the candidates can fill the application form

Step 5: Enter all required details

Step 5: Upload all required docments and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for further requirements.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 500 needs to be paid by male applicants belonging to the General and OBC category. Women candidates, candidatesbelonging to SC or ST category, transgender candidates, Dependents of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA) and Physically Challenged candidates are exempted from payment of any application fee.

A list of provisionally (subject to medical fitness) selected candidates will be displayed on the website in September 2022. The selected candidates will also be informed about their selection via mail and SMS.