BARC exam 2020: Here is all you need to know about fellowship with Dept of Atomic Energy

BARC exam 2020: The Bharat Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for the recruitment of scientific officers in the Department of Atomic Energy — a group A level post in the Government of India. Interested can apply at the official website, barconlineexam.in. The exam is conducted by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school.

There are two programmes available — the one in the field of nuclear power or research reactor, accelerators and nuclear fuel cycle technology and the other area is research in the field of engineering, physics, chemistry, bio science and geology. They are respectively called Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for

Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates (DGFS).

BARC exam 2020: Stipend

The fellows are paid a stipend of Rs 55,000 per month during the period of their training and a one-time book allowance of Rs 18,000. The DGFS fellows are reimbursed the tuition fee for M.Tech or M.Chem degrees as well as a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 college related expenses.

BARC exam 2020: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 26 years, for OBC candidates it is 29 years and for SC, ST, Kashmiri domiciled and dependents of those died in 1984 the age limit is 31 years.

Eligibility: Applicant should have cleared a graduate level degree in relevant field with at least 65 per cent marks.

BARC exam 2020: Fee

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those in the reserve category (barring OBC) and females are exempted from paying any fee.

BARC exam 2020: Selection process

To be selected for this training, candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview. Those who have cleared GATE will directly be called for interview. The final selection for the OCES/DGFS-2020 programmes will be based solely on performance in interview, subject to medical fitness, as per the official notification.

