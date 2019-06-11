Bar Council of India’s AIBE XIV registration open: Check how to apply

Bar Council of India AIBE XIV: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is inviting online applications for the bi-annual All India Bar Examination (AIBE). This is the 14th exam and first of 2019. The registrations process has already started and will conclude on August 12. The fee payment window will remain open till August 14, 2019. The last date of completion of form is August 17. Interested can apply at barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com. The exam will be conducted on August 25.

Advertising

The Bar Council of India is an open book eligibility examination for students and aspirants of law. The exam will be a multiple choice (MCQ) based test. The admit card for the same is scheduled to be released on August 21. Only those who are certified by the BCI can practice law in India.

Read| Top law colleges of India

Bar Council of India AIBE XIV: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here’ next to registration

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page?

Step 4: Select the state, city, year of enrolment and number

Step 5: Confirm the registration number

Step 6: Log-in using registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

Bar Council of India AIBE XIV: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 3560 as application fee for those belonging to reserved category the fee is Rs 2,560.

Advertising

AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose for attempting the examination. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.