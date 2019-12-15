Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Notification released for 50 SO posts, apply from December 16

The application process will start on December 16, 2019 and last date to apply is December 31, 2019. (Representational Image) The application process will start on December 16, 2019 and last date to apply is December 31, 2019. (Representational Image)

Bank of Maharashtra has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officer posts. Interested candidates must apply online on the official website on-bankofmaharashtra.in. The application process will start on December 16, 2019 and last date to apply is December 31, 2019. The total number of vacant posts are 50.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of applications received and the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The date of the written exam/GD/interview will be decided later by the bank.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Eligibility

Age limit: Interested candidates should not be more than 35 years of age. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Academic qualification: Candidates should have B. Tech/B.E in Computer Science/Electronics /Electronics and Communications. For detailed information about the qualification, the candidates should check the official notification.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Application fee

UR / EWS / OBC category candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 1180. SC / ST candidates will have to pay Rs 118 as application fee.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Selection procedure

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of an interview/group discussion. If the ratio of number of vacancies to the number of eligible applicants exceeds 1:4, there will be a written exam that will be conducted.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: How to apply

Candidates will be able to apply on the official website-http://www.bankofmaharashtra.in from December 16, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd