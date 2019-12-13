Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Applications invited for 300 Generalist Officer posts, apply now

Online application process has commenced from December 11, 2019 and candidates will be able to apply till December 31, 2019. (Representational Image) Online application process has commenced from December 11, 2019 and candidates will be able to apply till December 31, 2019. (Representational Image)

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Bank of Maharashtra has released a notification inviting applications for generalist officer in Scale II and Scale III cadre. The total number for vacant posts are 300. The online application process has commenced from December 11, 2019 and candidates will be able to apply till December 31, 2019.

The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and group discussion or interview. The online examination will be conducted in February/March 2020 and date of GD / interview will be informed later.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Application fee

Unreserved/ EWS/OBC category candidates have to pay Rs 1,180 as application fee. However, SC/ST candidates will have to shell out Rs 118 as application fee.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Eligibility

Academic qualification: Interested candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum mark of 60 per cent in the aggregate of all semesters/years. Candidates should have knowledge of computers. For detailed academic qualification, candidates should check the official notification.

Age limit: The scale – II candidates should not be more than 35 years old. Scale-III candidates should not be more than 38-year-old. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.bankofmaharashtra.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Apply now’ under ‘Recruitment of Generalist Officers in Scale – II and Scale – III’

Step 4: Login and fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Selection procedure

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and group discussion. The written exam will consist of English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Professional Knowledge. The total number of questions will be 150 and the total time duration is 2 hours.

