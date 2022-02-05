Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Application process begins for 500 Generalist Officer vacancies

The online application process has begun for the post of Generalist Officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23 in Bank of Maharashtra. The applications were made live on February 5 and will continue till February 22.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra — bankofmaharashtra.in — to apply for these vacancies.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra — bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: Click on the career page.

Step 3: Under the ‘Generalist officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23’, click on ‘apply’

Step 4: Register, and then fill out all needed details.

Step 5: Submit the application fee, and save the form for future reference.

There are a total of 500 vacancies, out of which 203 vacancies are for the unreserved/general category, 50 vacancies are for the EWS category, 137 vacancies are for the OBC category, 37 for ST and 75 vacancies are for the SC category.

Anyone over the age of 25 and under the age 35 can apply for the the post of Generalist Officer Scale-II. Candidates wanting to apply for the post of Generalist Officer Scale- III, should be under the age of 38.

The application fee is Rs. 1180 for the unreserved, EWS and OBC category, and Rs. 118 for SC and ST category. PwBD and women candidates are exempted from fee payment of application fee.