Bank of India recruitment 2020: Apply for 214 vacant posts, salary up to 59,000

Bank of India recruitment 2020: The Bank of India (BoI) has invited applications for 214 vacant posts across different positions. The application process will begin on September 16 and the last date to submit the applications online is September 30. Interested can apply at bankofindia.co.in. The date of conducting the recruitment exam is not out yet and will be released later.

Applicants will be selected through an online test followed by group discussion and/or personal interviews. In the online exam, candidates will have to answer 175 questions in 150 minutes. The exam will have 50 questions each from the English language and general awareness with reference to the banking industry. Rest 75 questions will be from the professional knowledge section. Candidates will be given one mark for the correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong ones.

Bank of India recruitment 2020: Selection process

The maximum marks for the interview are 100 and GD will be of 30 marks. To pass the exams, candidates need to get at least 40 per cent marks in each section. For reserved category candidates, the qualifying marks are 35 per cent. Group discussion will only be a qualifying exam and merit will be based on the interview and written test in which the exam will have 80 percent weightage and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the interview.

Bank of India recruitment 2020: COVID precautions

Since the exams are being held amid the pandemic, candidates will have to wear an N95 mask, bring their on sanitisers, and install Aarogya Setu app, as per the official notice. “The Aarogya Setu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect,” the official notice read.

Bank of India recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Since there are different levels of posts, the eligibility level for each post is different, however, a candidate needs to be an Indian citizen and be at least 20 years in age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 38 years for senior-level posts. For middle and junior level posts it is 35 and 32 years. The education qualification also varies as per the post.

Bank of India recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 which includes application fee and intimation charges. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175

Bank of India recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates selected for junior management level jobs or grade I jobs will be paid up to Rs 42,020 per month/ For grade II, III, and IV level jobs, the monthly salary will be up to Rs 45,950, Rs 51,490, and Rs 59,170, respectively.

