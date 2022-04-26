scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Bank of India invites application for 696 credit officer posts; check eligibility criteria

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India — bankofindia.co.in. The registration process began today i.e. April 26, 2022. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 10. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
April 26, 2022 3:39:47 pm
Bank of IndiaThe BOI recruitment drive will fill up 696 posts in the organisation.File

The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Credit Officers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India — bankofindia.co.in. 

The BOI recruitment drive will fill up 696 posts in the organisation. The registration process began today i.e. April 26, 2022. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 10. 

Read |Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16,614 posts

The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram. 

Vacancy details 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There are 594 regular basis posts for the Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, and IT Officer-Data Centre. A total of 102 Contract basis posts have been notified for the Senior Manager IT, Manager IT, Manager IT (Data Centre), Senior Manager (Network Routing and Switching Specialists), Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies, Manager (Technology Architect) and many more. 

Eligibility criteria 

Candidates, intending to apply for the above post should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for the respective posts. 

Selection procedure

Selection will be through the online test or GD or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. 

Application fees

The application fees for general and others are Rs. 850 (Application fees + Intimation charges) SC/ST/PWD Rs. 175 (Intimation charges only).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement