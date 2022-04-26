Bank of India invites application for 696 credit officer posts; check eligibility criteria

April 26, 2022 3:39:47 pm
The Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Credit Officers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India — bankofindia.co.in.
The BOI recruitment drive will fill up 696 posts in the organisation. The registration process began today i.e. April 26, 2022. The last date for the submission of the online application is May 10.
The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.
Vacancy details
There are 594 regular basis posts for the Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, and IT Officer-Data Centre. A total of 102 Contract basis posts have been notified for the Senior Manager IT, Manager IT, Manager IT (Data Centre), Senior Manager (Network Routing and Switching Specialists), Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies, Manager (Technology Architect) and many more.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates, intending to apply for the above post should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by Bank for the respective posts.
Selection procedure
Selection will be through the online test or GD or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.
Application fees
The application fees for general and others are Rs. 850 (Application fees + Intimation charges) SC/ST/PWD Rs. 175 (Intimation charges only).
