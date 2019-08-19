Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply for 25 posts for IT professionals

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: The Bank of Baroda invited applications for various IT-related jobs. The application process is on and the last date to apply is September 2. Interested may apply at bankofbaroda.in. A total of 25 vacancies are on offer.
To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a screening test followed by an interview round. The finally selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis with BarodaSun Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Candidates must have a graduate degree and at least 6 months of work experience post qualification.
Age: Applicant must be at least 25 years of age but not more than 40 years old.
Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘careers’
Step 3: Click on ‘link for submitting online application form’ next to the recruitment of IT professionals
Step 4: Fill the form, upload images, click on submit
Step 5: Make payment
Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100.