Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply for 25 posts for IT professionals

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: The Bank of Baroda invited applications for various IT-related jobs. The application process is on and the last date to apply is September 2. Interested may apply at bankofbaroda.in. A total of 25 vacancies are on offer.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a screening test followed by an interview round. The finally selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis with BarodaSun Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a graduate degree and at least 6 months of work experience post qualification.

Age: Applicant must be at least 25 years of age but not more than 40 years old.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘link for submitting online application form’ next to the recruitment of IT professionals

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images, click on submit

Step 5: Make payment

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 100.

