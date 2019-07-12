Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: Apply to get a remuneration above Rs 50,000, online registration begins tomorrow

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various vacant posts. There are 35 vacancies in Manager posts, and the selected candidates will get a pay scale of above Rs 50,000.

The online application process for the vacancies will begin on Saturday, July 13, and the interested candidates can apply through the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The online window for the application process will be closed on August 2, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 35

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Minimum 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) or equivalent grade in 4 years B.E/ BTech Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology /Electronics & Communications from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body or Minimum 60 per cent (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) in MCA (3 years) from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body or Minimum 60 per cent in both BCA & MCA(55 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) BCA+MCA (Min 5 years) Integrated Course/Lateral entry in MCA(2 years course) after BCA (3 years) from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body.

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 32 years of age. The minimum age of the candidates should be 32 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale:

MMG/S II: The selected candidates will get a salary around rs 45,950

MMG/S III: The selected candidates for the posts will get a salary around Rs 51,490.

How to apply:

The candidates need to click on the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in to apply for the vacant posts.

Bank of Baroda recruitment for Manager jobs: Steps to apply online

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bankofbaroda.in

Step 2 – Click on small Careers button on right hand side corner (top) on the homepage

Step 3 – On the new page, scroll down to reach ‘Recruitments’

Step 4 – Under recruitment click on ‘current opportunity’

Step 5 – A new page will open , click the first job ‘Manager jobs’

Step 6 – Another page will open, on the top of the list, click on link next to ‘click here to apply’

Important dates:

Online registration process begins: July 13

Last date to apply online: August 2, 2019.

