Bank of Baroda recruitment: 913 vacancies for specialist officer, check details

Bank of Baroda recruitment: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has advertised through an official circular for 913 posts ranging from scale I, scale II to scale III. The jobs will be in different disciplines including legal, wealth, management services, sales and wealth management services, and operations.

The selected candidates on the posts will have to serve a probation period of 12 months. While the eligibility criteria varies based on the position, the candidates with less than six months of work experience need not apply, according to the official release.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Post-wise vacancy details –

Legal: MMG – stage III 20

Legal: MMG – stage II 40

Wealth management services (sales) – stage II 150

Wealth management services (sales) – stage I 700

Wealth management services (operations) – stage II 1

Wealth management services (operations) – stage I 2

Bank of Baroda recruitment: Selection process

The candidates will have to undergo an online test. Selected candidates after the test will be called for interview. In case the number of shortlisted candidates is high, the selected candidates will have to undergo a psychometric test or group discussion or both before the final interview.

Service Bond: Candidates will have to sign a bond. Under the bond, candidates will have to serve a minimum period of three years in the bank after joining the job. In case a candidate has to break the bond, they will have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh, according to the official notification.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: The eligibility criteria vary for all the posts

Legal: MMG – stage III and Stage II: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in law.

Wealth management services (sales) – stage II: Candidates should either have an MBA degree or equivalent with specialisation in marketing or sales or retail or a graduation degree with a one-year diploma in banking or finance.

Wealth management services (sales) – stage I: Candidates must have a graduation degree in any stream from a government recognised institute

Wealth management services (operations) – stage II: Candidates must have a two-year postgraduate degree or diploma with specialisations in marketing or sales or retail or finance.

Wealth management services (operations) – stage I : Candidates must have a two-year postgraduate degree or diploma with specialisations in marketing or sales or retail or finance.

Bank of Baroda recruitment: Work Experience requirement

Legal MMG – stage III

Candidate must have a minimum of five years of work experience as a law officer in the legal department of a scheduled commercial bank, central or state government or PSU or practising at Bar or judicial services.

Legal: MMG stage II

Three years as a law officer in the legal department of a scheduled commercial bank, central or state government or PSU or practising at Bar or judicial services

Wealth management services (sales) – stage II

Candidates must have four years of work experience in sales or distribution of wealth or mutual fund of insurance in banks etc.

Wealth management services (sales) – stage I

Candidates must have a two-year work experience in sales or distribution of wealth or MF or insurance products in banks etc

Wealth management services (operations) – stage II

Candidates must have a five years work experience in related fields

Wealth management services (operations) – stage I

Candidates must have a three years work experience in related fields

Bank of Baroda recruitment for special officer: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bankofbaroda.com

Step 2 – Click on small Careers button on right hand side corner (top) on the homepage

Step 3 – On the new page, scroll down to reach ‘Recruitments’

Step 4 – Under recruitment click on ‘current opportunity’

Step 5 – A new page will open , click the first job ‘Special Officer’

Step 6 – Another page will open, on the top of the list, click on link next to ‘click here to apply’

Note: Read the documents carefully before applying.

Last date to send applications is December 26, 2018 on the official website – bankofbaroda.com

