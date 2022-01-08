Bank of Baroda invites applications for Wealth Management Services: Check how to apply

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for various positions under Wealth Management Services Department on contract basis. The organisation has listed 58 vacancies for the Wealth Management Services related function.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda — bankofbaroda.in/career/current-opportunities — to apply for the vacancies.

BOB Wealth Management Services vacancy: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website – bankofbaroda.in/career/current-opportunities

Step 2: Find the position you want to register for, i.e. in this case, ‘Recruitment of various positions under Wealth Management Services Department on Contract Basis’

Step 3: Click on ‘Know more’ button to make sure you are eligible for the vacancy you wish to apply for

Step 4: After making sure, click on ‘Apply now’

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details such as bio-data, scanned photograph, signature and other documents related to eligibility

Step 6: Pay application fees through debit/credit card/internet banking etc.

Step 7: Verify all details and click on ‘Submit’ button, as no changed are allowed after submitting the application

Candidates have time till January 27 to fill the application form for these vacancies.

Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is INR 600 for general and OBC category (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and INR 100 (only intimation charges – non refundable) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.

A graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India/ Government bodies/AICTE is compulsory for all candidates. Selection process and examination dates have not yet been declared by Bank of Baroda yet.