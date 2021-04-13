Bank of Baroda recruitment for 511 posts: Here’s all the details

Bank of Baroda has invited applications from the candidates for various positions.

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for various positions. A total of 511 seats are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of BoB. The last date for application is April 29.

Eligibility criteria:

— Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.

— Candidate must fulfill the age limit criteria for the applying post.

Sr. Relationship Managers – 24 years to 35 years

Territory Heads- 27 years to 40 years

E-Relationship Managers – 23 years to 35 years

Group Heads -31 years to 45 years

Digital Sales Manager-26 years to 40 years

Product Head Investment and Research – 28 years to 45 years

Head Operations and Technology – 31 years to 45 years

IT Functional Analyst Manager -26 years to 35 years

There are a total of 511 vacancies. For Sr Relationship Managers 407 vacancies, E-Relationship Managers 50, Territory Head 44, Group Heads 6, Product Head Investment and Research 1, Head Operations and Technology 1, Digital Sales Manager 1, and for IT Functional Analyst Manager 1.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official career portal of BOB at http://www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.html

Step 2: Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ and visit the link for ‘Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department’

Step 3: Register with necessary details

Step 4: Fill up the application form and upload scanned documents

Step 5: Make payment and submit

Step 6. Take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference

Click here for the direct link to the application form. For further details, check the official notice of the recruitment.