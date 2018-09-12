Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for 330 Probationary Assistant Manager post, salary over Rs 40,000 per month

Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018: The last date for online registration is September 27. Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018: The last date for online registration is September 27.

Vijaya Bank recruitment 2018: The Vijaya Bank has released a notification, inviting interested aspirants to apply for the post of Probationary Assistant Manager (credit) in JMG scale I in general banking stream. Those selected will have to undergo a special course through an institute selected by the bank. The duration of the same will be three months and the candidates will have to stay at the campus. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — vijayabank.com. The last date for online registration is September 27.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 330

Designation

Probationary Assistant Manager (Credit)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks and should have pursued MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/ PGBM/ PGDBA through full time course froma reputed institution/ post graduation degree in commerce/ science/ economics/ law or CA or ICWA or CS.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 31 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

A stipend of Rs 15,000 will be paid during the training. After training, the employees will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online test/ personal interview. The online test will have the following three parts:

English Language: 50 marks

General awareness with special reference to banking industry: 50 marks

Financial Management: 50 marks

Examination centres

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvanathapuram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guwahati.

