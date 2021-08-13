Union Bank of India recruitment 2021: Online applications begin for 347 posts

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has started its recruitment for the posts of ‘Specialist Officers’ and is inviting online applications for multiple designations. The applications are for at least 347 vacant posts in the specialised segment. The online registrations began on August 12 and will end on September 3, 2021.

Union Bank recruitment project 2021-22: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Click on Union Bank Recruitment Project 2021-22 (Specialist Officers)

Step 4: Log in to the portal

Students who are already registered can log in with their registration number and password. Before filling in the online form, candidates are advised to read the detailed guidelines on filling the form, FAQs and eligibility criteria to avoid errors or confusion.

It is important to note that selected candidates can be posted at any branch or office of the Union Bank across India at sole discretion Only candidates who are willing to move locations across the country must to apply as per their eligibility.

The last date for printing your online application is September 18 and online fees payment can be done till September 3, 2021. Submitting the online application does not mean candidates have cleared eligibility. All online application forms will be scrutinised and can be declared ineligible at any point.