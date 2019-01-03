TNPSC combined civil service prelims exam notification released; check exam date, eligibility and other details

TNPSC Combined Civil Service Prelims exam: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment to 139 vacancies including the Combined Civil Services (CCS) group 1 at its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2019, however, the last date for payment of preliminary (Prelims) exam is February 2019.

Advertising

TNPSC Combined civil service exam will be conducted on March 3, 2019. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1pm. The date of TNPSC combined civil service Main exam is not announced yet. Selected candidates will be recruited at pay level 22 Rs 56,100-1,77,500, according to the official release.

TNPSC Combined Civil Service prelims exam: Post-wise vacancies

Total – 139

Deputy collector – 27

Deputy superintendent of Police – 56

Assistant Commissioner (C.T.) – 11

Deputy registrar of cooperative society – 13

District registrar – 7

Assistant director of rural development – 15

District employment officer – 8

District officer (fire and rescue services) – 2

TNPSC Combined Civil Service prelims exam: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click ‘apply now’ link on the extreme right of the page

Advertising

Step 3: Click on the post you want to apply for

Step 4: A new page will open, candidates who have already registered should log-in using id and password

Step 5: Those who have not registered click on ‘register here’ link after the first paragraph

At the time of registrations, candidates will have to pay Rs 150. Once registered candidates will be valid for five years. Also, applicants should submit only one application even if applying for more than one post, according to official notification.

TNPSC Combined Civil Service prelims exam: Fee

Apart from the registration fee of Rs 150, candidates will have to pay the prelims exam fee of Rs 100 and main written exam fee of Rs 200, if qualified. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD category will be exempted from paying any exam fee.

Candidates belonging to most backward classes, denotified communities, backward classes and backward classes (Muslim) who have not availed three free chances will be exempted from fee payment. Candidates who could not submit fee in the time frame will be rejected.

TNPSC Combined Civil Service prelims exam: Eligibility

Age limit: The minimum age to apply for any of the jobs is 21 years. For the unreserved category candidates, the maximum age limit is 32 years. For those belonging to the reserved category, the maximum age limit is 37 years. Differently abled candidates will get a relaxation of up to 10 years over and above the maximum age limit. Also, for ex-servicemen, the maximum age limit is 53 years for the applicants who belong to a sub-category of SCs, SCs(A), STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs and BCMs and 48 years for ex-servicemen belonging to others category.

Education qualification: Applicants should have a degree from any institute recognised by the UGC, AICTE or any government body.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.