SBI PO Prelims 2018: Overall paper analysis, check expected cut-off

SBI PO prelims 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination today on July 1, 2018. The exam will next be conducted on July 7 and 8. A total of 2000 vacancies are available. The registration for the same began on April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. Today was the first day of the preliminary exam and the first slot is over. The exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening.

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25. Scoring anywhere between 53 to 58 will be considered good.

English Language

— Total 30 questions: Difficulty level, moderate

— Scoring between 15-17 will be considered a good

5 questions were asked from reading comprehension. There was one vocabulary based question and the difficulty level was moderate. 8 sentence correction (phrase replacement) questions were asked, which were again of moderate level. There were 6 pars jumbles and sentence starters. 5 sentence connection questions were framed, which were of easy-moderate level. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude

— Total 35 questions: Difficulty level, moderate

— Scoring between 17-20 will be considered a good

A total of 5 questions were asked from number series. DI part was calculative and time taking. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Reasoning Ability

Total 35 questions: Difficulty level, moderate

Scoring between 18-20 will be considered a good

Expected sectional cut-off

English Language: General (8.5 to 10.5), OBC (5.5 to 7.5), SC (5.5 to 7.5) and ST (5.5 to 7.5)

Quantitative Aptitude: General (10 to 12), OBC (6.5 to 8.5), SC (6.5 to 8.5) and ST (6.5 to 8.5)

Reasoning Ability: General (6 to 8), OBC (3.5 to 5.5), SC (3.5 to 5.5) and ST (3.5 to 5.5)

