SBI PO Prelims 2018 LIVE updates: First shift over, check analysis here

Sunday, July 01, 2018
Updated: July 1, 2018 11:21:52 am
SBI PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: The preliminary examination of the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) has commenced today on July 1, 2018. The exam will next be conducted on July 7 and 10. The registration for the same began on April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. A total of 2000 vacancies are available. The examination will be held in three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise and Interview. The candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary examination will have to appear for Main examination. The candidates shortlisted after the main examination will be subsequently called for a group exercises and interview.

The preliminary examination paper consists of objective type questions. It is an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same is one hour. It consists of the following three section — English language: 30 questions (20 minutes), Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes) and Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes).

11:21 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
SBI PO Mains 2018

The exam will consist of objective test of 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both will be conducted online. The duration of the objective test will be three hours. Questions will be framed from the following four sections:

— Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions (60 minutes)

— Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions (45 minutes0

— General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions (35 minutes)

— English Language: 35 questions (40 minutes)

Descriptive test: The duration of the test will be 30 minutes. It will have two questions for 50 marks will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay). One fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers in both prelims and mains. In case a question is left blank,  there will be no penalty for that question.

11:17 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Scribe facility

The facility of scribe would be allowed to a person who has disability of 40 per cent or more (who have physical limitation to write), if so desired by the person.

11:12 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Suggestion for GD/PI round

Those who will clear the main examination after prelims will then be called for GD/PI rounds. When it comes to preparing for Group Discussion and Interview, we suggest you brush up on a lot of general knowledge and banking awareness questions. Learn to share your ideas in a more conducive and comfortable manner rather than just making yourself be heard.

11:10 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Attempting mock test

Those who will be appearing for the exam on July 7 and 10, should not try attempting any new topic at the last moment. It will only create confusion and make you nervous. If you want to revise or check your preparation for the last time, just attempt one or two mock tests. They are the best in giving you a detailed result of where you stand along with highlighting your strong and weak points. This will give you enough confidence to sit for the final examination.

10:46 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Maintaining speed and time

It is very important for candidates to divide thier time frame for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t ponder upon one question for a long time. Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is apt. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.

10:42 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
Items banned inside the hall

The exam is being conducted in three shifts. There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

10:36 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
No entry without call letter

All those who are appearing for this exam should keep in mind that it is mandatory for them to carry their call letters at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

10:27 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
SBI PO 2018: Selection procedure

The examination is held in three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates who are shortlisted after preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination. The candidates shortlisted after the main examination will be subsequently called for a group exercises and interview.

10:22 (IST) 01 Jul 2018
SBI PO prelims 2018: Exam begins

SBI PO prelims 2018: Exam begins

The preliminary round of the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) online examination has started from today, July 1, 2018. The exam will next be conducted on July 7 and 10. It is being conducted to fill up a total of 2000 vacancies. The registration for the same began on April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. 

The selected candidates will earn a basic monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020. The online main examination will be conducted on August 4 and the mains result will be out on August 20. Call letters for the interview round will be out on September 1. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. If they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

