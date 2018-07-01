SBI PO Prelims 2018 LIVE updates: First shift over, check analysis here

SBI PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: The exam will next be conducted on July 7 and 10. The exam will next be conducted on July 7 and 10.

SBI PO Prelims 2018 LIVE: The preliminary examination of the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) has commenced today on July 1, 2018. The exam will next be conducted on July 7 and 10. The registration for the same began on April 21 and the last date for submission of applications was May 13. A total of 2000 vacancies are available. The examination will be held in three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise and Interview. The candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary examination will have to appear for Main examination. The candidates shortlisted after the main examination will be subsequently called for a group exercises and interview.

The preliminary examination paper consists of objective type questions. It is an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same is one hour. It consists of the following three section — English language: 30 questions (20 minutes), Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes) and Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes).