South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for Probationary Officer (PO) post, salary upto Rs 42,000

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: The South Indian Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible, interested candidates to apply for the position of Probationary Officer (PO) in scale-I cadre on successful completion of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF) Course. Those who wish to apply can apply online at the official website, southindianbank.com. The registration for the same will begin from tomorrow, June 20 and will end on June 27. The online test will be conducted on July 7.

Those selected will have to undergo 8-months residential campus programme at the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and 4 months internship at bank branch.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 100

Designation

Probationary Officer (PO)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed X/ SSLC, XII/ HSC and graduation with minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be maximum 25 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

The students will get a sum of Rs 3,000 per month during 8 months classroom training and an amount of Rs 15,000 during internship period of 4 months. The selected candidates will then earn a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 to Rs 42,020.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an online test followed by group discussion or/and personal interview.

Tentative cities for test: Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Kolkata

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the above mentioned official website.

Application fee:

General category: Rs 800

SC/ST category: Rs 200

