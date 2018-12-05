South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Apply for PO posts from December 10 at southindianbank.com

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: The South Indian Bank has released a notification for hiring for the post of probationary officer. Eligible candidates can apply from December 10 at southindianbank.com. The application window will be closed on December 16, 2018.

The selected candidates shall undergo 8-months residential campus programme at the Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and four-months’ internship at a bank branch. Once the course is completed, the candidates may be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). They will then be hired to the services of the bank as the probationary officer in Scale I cadre. The fees for this programme will be Rs 3.50 lakh.

The aspirant will be paid Rs 3000 per month during this eight months classroom training and an amount of Rs 15,000 per month during internship period of 4 months.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidates should have passed Class 10, 12 and graduation with a minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Educational qualification by mode of distance education will not be considered.

Candidate’s age should not be over 25 years as on November 30. There is five years age relaxation for SC/ST category.

Application fees: The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 800 while for the SC/ ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. This application fee is available excluding GST and other charges. Aspirants will be able to pay the application fee through any of the online modes such as debit card/ credit card/ net banking et al.

South Indian Bank recruitment 2018: Selection process

The selection process will include an online test, group discussion and personal interview. The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for the three rounds.

