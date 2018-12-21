South India Bank PO admit card released, download at southindiabank.com

South India Bank PO admit card: The South India Bank has released admit card or call letter for the recruitment exam to be held for post of probation officers. The exam will be held on December 29,2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – southindiabank.com.

Candidates who qualify the exam will have to enrol for one-year postgraduate diploma in banking and finance (PGDBF). selected candidates will be recruited for the post of PO for the probation period of two years out of which one year will be dedicated to the PGDBF programme. Job confirmation will be sent to candidates who perform well during probation.

South India Bank PO admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – southindiabank.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘careers’ tab on top right-hand side

Step 3: Click ‘recruitment of probation officer through PGDBF programme’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘download online test call letter’

Step 5: A new page will open, fill in registration number and password and check call letter

Step 6: Download the admit card or call letter

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without the call letter.

South India Bank PO admit card: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates should hold graduation degree with at least 60 per cent marks. Candidates should have had the degree from regular mode

South Indian Bank PO admit card: Pay scale

The candidates will get remuneration at the pay scale of Rs. 23,700 in addition to the HRA, DA and other allowances. Candidates will also be eligible for performance linked incentives.