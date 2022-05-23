SBI SO recruitment 2022: Apply for 641 channel manager posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from retired officers of SBI for 641 posts of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. The application process is underway and the last date for submitting the application form is June 7, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 641 vacancies out of which 503 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 vacancies are for the Channel Manager Supervisor – Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 vacancies are for the Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC) post.

SBI recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Engagement of retired bank staff – Anytime Channels department’.

Step 3: Register yourself and log in using the credentials generated.

Step 4: Fill the required details and upload the documents in the given size and format.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 60 to 63 years. Retired award staff of SBI/e-ABS and officers scale I, II, III, and IV of SBI, e-ABS, or other PSBs can apply for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC).

For all the three posts, retired personnel having experience working in ATM operations will be given preference.

Selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. The shortlisting committee of the SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of parameters decided by them. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview having a weightage of 100 marks. A final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the interview.