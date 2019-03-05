SBI SO recruitment 2019: Applications begin, salary up to Rs 40 lakh

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of specialist officers. The application process for the same has started on the official website, sbi.co.in. The last date to register is March 24, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 8 vacancies are on offer. The shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview followed by a demo session on a topic, after which result will be announced.

READ | IBPS PO vs SBI PO: Which is better?

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 8

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (executive education) – 3

Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing) – 2

Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking) – 2

Marketing executive SBIL Kolkata – 1

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Work experience: Candidates must have a minimum of three years of work experience

Education: Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with minimum 55 per cent marks. For the post of faculty marketing and marketing executive, an MBA degree is required

Age: For all the faculty posts, candidates need to be between the age group of 28 to 55 years while for marketing executive posts, the age range is 30 to 50 years.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ icon

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officer..’ under ‘latest announcement’

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details and submit

Step 6: Log-in using registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Upload images, make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For all faculty posts the salary is between the range of Rs 25 to Rs 40 lakh for marketing executives it is Rs 25 lakh per annum.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.