SBI recruitment: Last day to apply for 39 deputy manager posts, check how to apply

SBI recruitment: Today is the last date to apply for the 39 posts of deputy manager (internal audit), notification of which was released by the State Bank of India (SBI) this month. Candidates can apply at the official website – sbi.co.in. The recruitment exam will be held on January 27, 2019.

Candidates need to have at least one year of work experience to be eligible to apply for the job. After the written exam, candidates will have to appear for an interview. Based on the marks of both the rounds, shortlisted applicants will get the job.

SBI recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CAREERS click here’ on the topmost band of website

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can directly go to sbi.co.in/careers link

Step 4: Both ways, one will land on a new page

Step 5: In the ‘important notice’ ticker, click on the link ‘recruitment of deputy manager..’

Step 6: Scroll down to find ‘deputy manager..’ vacancies, click on it

Step 7: Click on ‘apply online’ in the scroll down menu

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The admit card for the online test is expected to be available from January 5 onwards, according to official notification.

