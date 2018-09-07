SBI recruitment: Register for deputy manager, fire officer posts at sbi.co.in/careers, check salary details

SBI recruitment 2018: The online registration for the same will continue till September 24. SBI recruitment 2018: The online registration for the same will continue till September 24.

SBI recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment of specialist cadre officers on regular and contractual basis. The online registration for the same has started from today, September 9 and will continue till September 24. Those interested are required to apply at the official website — www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 48

Designation

Deputy Manager (Security): 27

Fire Officer: 21

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Deputy Manager (Security): The aspirant should be a graduate from reputed college/ university.

Fire Officer: The aspirant should have pursued BE (fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur

Or

B.Tech (safety and fire engineering) from recognised university AICTE approved

Or

B.Tech (fire technology and safety engineering) from recognised university (AICTE) approved

Or

Should be retired fire officers from state/ central government/ PSUs with above qualification can also apply

Or

Graduate of Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK), having minimum five years of experience as a station officer or equivalent post in a city fire brigade or in a state fire service or in-charge fire Officer in big industrial complex

Or

Should have completed divisional officers course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur and should have minimum five years of experience as a Station officer or equivalent in a city fire brigade or in a state fire service or in-charge fire officer in big industrial complex.

Or

B.Sc (fire) from recognised university (UGC approved).

Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Pay Scale

Deputy Manager (Security): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 31,705 to Rs 45, 950.

Fire Officer: Salary will be negotiable.

Selection procedure

All those candidates who will get shortlisted on the basis of their applications will be called for an interview. A merit list will then be created on the basis of the same.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App