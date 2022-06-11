SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Specialist Cadre Officer posts; check how to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official SBI website — sbi.co.in — to apply for these posts.

Through this recruitment drive, SBO is planning to fill 14 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates have time till June 16, 2022 to apply for the vacancies.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

Step 2: Then, register online through the link available on SBI website — bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details,a dn upload signature, photograph and other required documents.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: When the information/ application is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the registration number and password.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

As per the official notification, there are nearly seven vacancies for Risk Specialist Sector, one in Risk Specialist Credit and Risk Specialist Climate Risk each. There are three vacancies for Risk Specialist IND AS and two empty posts for Risk Specialist Market Risk.

Eligibility and details

All these vacancies are based out of Mumbai and the interested candidates should not be more than 40 years in age (as of March 31, 2022). As per the official notification, the candidate must possess the relevant full-time experience as on specified date, and the relevant experience certificate from employer must contain specifically that the candidate had experience in that related field as required.

For all vacancies, other than Risk Specialist Climate Risk , the basic required qualifications are CFA or CA,MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, and/or M.Sc. (Statistics). A minimum four years of experience in the specified field in also necessary.

For Risk Specialist Climate Risk vacancies, the basic required qualification is Post Graduate/Master’s degree in Environmental Management or Environmental Sciences or Climate Change or Climate Finance or Disaster Management or Natural Resource Management or Geography or Urban Planning or Agriculture Sciences from a recognised university with first class or equivalent with a consistently good academic record throughout.

Candidates should remember that the selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview (which will be worth 100 marks).