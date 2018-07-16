SBI PO result 2018: Beware of fake websites hosting candidates’ list

SBI PO result 2018: It will be available at sbi.co.in (Representational Image) SBI PO result 2018: It will be available at sbi.co.in (Representational Image)

SBI PO result 2018: While the State Bank of India is expected to publish the result of preliminary examinations this week, they have alerted the candidates about the fake websites. In a note published on the official website, SBI has pointed out how some fraudsters websites have hosted result and selected candidates list.

“It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.”

The State Bank of India has clarified that they will never publish the names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. “Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on sbi.co.in/careers and bank.sbi.careers,” said the note.

Read | SBI PO result 2018 updates

They further added that if they have to communicate, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above. The SBI PO examination was conducted on July 1, July 7 and July 8 to fill nearly 2000 posts.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd